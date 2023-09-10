Broncos players we hated to see become Raiders, and Raiders we loved to see in Denver
- The Broncos have found some great defensive linemen that wore silver and black before coming to the Mile High City.
- Two of the nastiest players in Broncos history went on to become Raiders.
Hated: Lyle Alzado, Defensive End
You had to know that this name would be there.
When Rich Jackson had his knee injury in 1971, it was Lyle Alzado, a rookie, who stepped in for him. Alzado played incredibly well for the team and went on to be a major defensive force for the Broncos for eight seasons.
In 1979, he and the Broncos couldn't come to an agreement on a contract and he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. It hurt to see Alzado go, but after three seasons in Cleveland, he would then go on to play for the Raiders.
From 1982-85, Alzado became the classic Raiders player that was quite easy to dislike. And he achieved success there as well, helping the team win Super Bowl XVIII.
Alzado was also one of the most misunderstood guys in NFL history. Though he became the face of steroid abuse at one point in his life, he was also a giving and caring individual, as illustrated in this great piece.
It was a shame to see Alzado's playing career end with the Raiders.