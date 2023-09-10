Broncos players we hated to see become Raiders, and Raiders we loved to see in Denver
- The Broncos have found some great defensive linemen that wore silver and black before coming to the Mile High City.
- Two of the nastiest players in Broncos history went on to become Raiders.
Loved: Chester McGlockton, Defensive Tackle
Chester McGlockton was one of those unforgettable Raiders, mainly because he was an absolute mammoth of a man. A first-round pick out of Clemson in 1992, McGlockton spent six very solid seasons with the Raiders.
He was one of the best defensive players in all of football during that time frame. He registered 38.5 sacks and made four consecutive Pro Bowls. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro in 1994 and 1996.
After six years with the Raiders, he spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Then the Broncos brought him in ahead of the 2001 season and he played in all 32 games for the team across two seasons. But he wasn't as destructive of a defensive force that he once was and his time as a professional football player was clearly coming to an end by that time.
Still, it was nice to see a guy who used to be so dominant for the Raiders wearing a Broncos jersey, similar to when Neil Smith came over from the Chiefs.
McGlockton played one more season in the league, with the New York Jets, before retiring. He was getting his feet wet in the coaching ranks later on but passed away in 2011 at the age of 42.