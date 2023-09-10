Broncos players we hated to see become Raiders, and Raiders we loved to see in Denver
- The Broncos have found some great defensive linemen that wore silver and black before coming to the Mile High City.
- Two of the nastiest players in Broncos history went on to become Raiders.
Hated: Bill Romanowski, Linebacker
Bill Romanowski is one of those players you love to have on your side, but he's incredibly easy to dislike if he's not. That was how he finished his career.
After playing six seasons with the Broncos, being a part of the team's first two Super Bowl wins, he went to the Raiders in 2002 and 2003. Though he only played two seasons there, but Broncos fans quickly grew to hate the man who spent all of that time in orange and blue.
Romanowski was always known for some negative on-field incidents, and Shannon Sharpe stated that he didn't like him even when he was a teammate. That might have something to do with this crazy incident (video).
During his time in Denver, he was an enforcer on the field, the kind of guy who helps give your team an identity. But whether it was for dislocating Sharpe's elbow, spitting in the face of J.J. Stokes or, more recently, being sued for owing over $15 million in back taxes, "Romo", as he was always known, will probably be remembered for all of the wrong reasons.