Broncos players we hated to see become Raiders, and Raiders we loved to see in Denver
- The Broncos have found some great defensive linemen that wore silver and black before coming to the Mile High City.
- Two of the nastiest players in Broncos history went on to become Raiders.
Loved: Shelby Harris, Defensive End
The Raiders selected Shelby Harris in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but they never seemed to have much of a role for him there. After stints with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, Harris ended up in Denver after signing a future contract following the 2016 season.
He faced long odds of making the team, but he not only did that, he became a defensive star for the team.
In five seasons with the Broncos, Harris totaled over 200 tackles and had 21.5 sacks. He became quite adept at knocking passes down at the line of scrimmage and he became one of the leaders on the team.
The Broncos included Harris in the trade that brought Russell Wilson to Denver and truthfully, that was the piece I was most upset about parting with. The Broncos were thought to possibly bring Harris back this season as a free agent, but he instead signed with the Cleveland Browns.