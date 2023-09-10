Broncos players we hated to see become Raiders, and Raiders we loved to see in Denver
- The Broncos have found some great defensive linemen that wore silver and black before coming to the Mile High City.
- Two of the nastiest players in Broncos history went on to become Raiders.
Hated: Mike Harden, Safety
Mike Harden was a fifth-round pick out of Michigan in 1980 and he spent the first nine years of his career in Denver. It was there that he became known as one of the hardest hitters in the league. Just asked Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Steve Largent, who Harden knocked unconscious in the season opener in 1988, also knocking out two of his teeth.
But when the Broncos used a first-round pick on Steve Atwater in 1989, Harden became expendable. The Broncos moved forward with Atwater and Dennis Smith while Harden moved on to the Raiders.
He played in 30 games for the Raiders and had five interceptions to go along with three fumble recoveries, but he was never the physical force that he had been with the Broncos.
Still, it was tough for Broncos fans to see him playing for the Raiders and having to go against him twice per year. He retired following the 1990 season.