3 players the Broncos could trade to spring youth movement
If the Broncos are for real about focusing on younger players, it's time to start planning ahead
By Ryan Heckman
3. Kareem Jackson, S
Finally, the Broncos have one of the more underrated safeties in the game with veteran Kareem Jackson. The 35-year-old is out of contract after this season and is closing in on the end of his career. However, Jackson is still a serviceable player at the safety spot, in the right scheme.
He hasn't been an all-world type player this year, but he also hasn't played poorly. He would benefit greatly from going to a team that has a more stable pass rush, without a doubt. Already in four games, he has a pair of interceptions.
Jackson would be the perfect "final piece" to a championship-contending defense that needs one more solidified veteran in their secondary. He has allowed just one touchdown thus far in the 2023 season and is still a fairly sure tackler.
Sending Jackson away for anything, at all, would make sense. He'll be gone after this year, so if the Broncos could net something along the lines of a sixth-round pick, that would be a fine value.