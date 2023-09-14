3 Broncos players who can't afford to have a bad game Week 2
- Help needed in the secondary
- Where's the pass rush?
- This team needs its leader to step up
By Ryan Heckman
3. Russell Wilson, QB
In the first half against Las Vegas last week, quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was a promising start to the season, a year after Wilson looked as though he could be on a significant downward trend. Then, in the second half, Wilson threw for only 52 yards and the Broncos' offense sputtered, failing to get anything going.
Some may not realize this, but Washington had one of the best pass defenses in all of football last year, giving up just over 191 yards per game through the air. Wilson might end up having wide receiver Jerry Jeudy back, which would certainly help. But, no matter what, it is on Wilson to step up and help this offense move the chains.
Wilson needs help from his offensive line and Sean Payton, in the play-calling department, but he and this offense cannot afford to be conservative in the least bit. This is a team that went all-in on not just Wilson, but Payton, too. The veteran quarterback has to show up and prove that Week 1 doesn't define this team, or even him as a passer.
Patience will grow exponentially thin if Wilson puts forth another mediocre or bad effort against the Commanders.