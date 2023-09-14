3 Broncos players who can't afford to have a bad game Week 2
- Help needed in the secondary
- Where's the pass rush?
- This team needs its leader to step up
By Ryan Heckman
2. Randy Gregory
Last week, the Broncos' pass rush failed to generate even a single sack against Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders. It was too familiar of a problem for a Broncos team that finished toward the bottom of the league last year, with just 36 sacks all season as a team.
One of the guys, specifically, who struggled to gain any traction in this area was veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory. Playing a total of 40 snaps on defense, Gregory tallied a disappointing zero pressures. You read that right; no pressures, hurries, hits, sacks, etc. Gregory was a non-factor in rushing the passer.
Gregory earned just a 50.2 grade in the pass rush department from Pro Football Focus in that game, and justifiably so. To be fair, Frank Clark and Jonathon Cooper weren't much better either.
For a team that traded away Bradley Chubb a season ago, Gregory was someone this defense was counting on in a big way when it came to getting after the quarterback. Going up against a team like Washington, with a young and inexperienced quarterback in Howell, the Broncos are going to need to see much more out of Gregory.