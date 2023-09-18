Denver Broncos are on pace to make NFL Draft history in 2024
Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos currently hold the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This would be the first time in franchise history that this happens
After the defense blew the game for the Denver Broncos in Week 1, the team now sits atop the NFL Draft order for 2024; they currently have the first overall pick. Guys, we still have 15 weeks left in the 2023 NFL season, but man, this is some scary stuff thus far. The Broncos, our Denver Broncos, currently hold the #1 overall pick in 2024.
In Week 2, they got off to a fiery start against the Washington Commanders, jumping out to a huge 21-3 lead. Everything was working for Denver on both sides of the ball. But then, it all unraveled. A questionable fumble by Russell Wilson on a sack gave the Commanders the ball at midfield. I say questionable because even though Wilson did fumble, his facemask was grabbed, and the officials missed it, in my opinion.
So, instead of Denver benefitting from an obvious facemask, the Commanders recovered Wilson's fumble. From there, Washington would outscore the Broncos 32-12 the rest of the way, and that 20-point swing was enough to win the game by two points, but Denver did make it interesting. The most frustrating part here is that it's clear that the offense is working. Yes, the Broncos' offense wasn't that great in the second half, but the unit still scored 12 points in the third and fourth quarters.
I mean, my goodness, the offense put up 33 points and still lost the game. The Denver Broncos do not have an offensive issue through two weeks; it's a defensive one. The lack of talent and downgrading at defensive coordinator has been the unit's downfall thus far, and as of now, Denver is picking first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
I would not anticipate the Broncos winning against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. From there, Denver then gets to play the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets in weeks four and five, which could be some nice wins. It just doesn't look pretty for the Broncos at the moment. But, I will ask; if the team keeps losing like this and is in play for the #1 overall pick in 2024, should they embrace the tank?
They could sell off some veteran players at the trade deadline like Justin Simmons, Josey Jewell, Courtland Sutton, and maybe even Garett Bolles. That would surely put Sean Payton in a position to absorb a brutal year but would set the Broncos up nicely for the future with much-needed cap relief and more draft picks. That might end up being the plan for Denver if they can't at least get to 2-3 after their first five games.