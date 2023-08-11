Broncos News: Team works out receivers, misses out on former player, field conditions in Arizona
- Are the Broncos still looking for depth at wide receiver?
- Shelby Harris won't be back
- How will the field look in Arizona for the preseason opener?
How will the field conditions impact the Broncos' preseason opener?
The Broncos will open their 2023 preseason on Friday night against the Arizona Cardinals and many Broncos fans are wondering what the field conditions will be like for this game. It certainly seems to be a legitimate concern.
When asked about it on Wednesday, Payton did not seem to be overly concerned.
The Broncos can ill-afford to have anyone come up seriously injured in this game and it might be wise to have Javonte Williams sit out the contest completely. The Cardinals already lost running back Marlon Mack to a torn Achilles this week, just days after signing him.
This will certainly be something to keep an eye on and could be the biggest storyline to follow in this first preseason game.