Broncos News: Team to take a look at QB, former QB finds a new home
The Denver Broncos did not add a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft and appear ready to head into the regular season with just Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham on the roster. But they are going to give several players a chance to be the No. 3 guy.
The latest name to be connected to the Broncos is XFL quarterback Ben DiNucci, who will be invited to the team's rookie mini-camp, according to an announcement made by the XFL.
DiNucci just wrapped up his season with the Seattle Dragons in which the team fell one game short of reaching the XFL Championship Game. He led the league with 2,671 yards passing this spring and also tossed 20 touchdown passes. He also added 305 yards rushing and really looked like one of the best players in this year's spring league.
DiNucci was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by the Dallas Cowboys out of James Madison. He was forced to start a game that season, completing 21 of his 40 pass attempts in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
After being waived by the Cowboys last August, DiNucci has been looking for an avenue to return to the NFL. The XFL provided that and the Broncos took notice.
Along with DiNucci, San Diego quarterback Judd Erickson has been invited to the team's mini-camp. If either player is signed, they will compete with Jarrett Guarantano for the team's No. 3 QB spot.
Erickson was born in Highlands Ranch and began his college career at Colorado State.
Several former Broncos find new teams
With the draft now complete and several undrafted free agents being signed, teams are again looking at the players on the open market. As a result, several former Broncos have inked new deals.
Former Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian has found a new backup job after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. He will back up one of the league's best players in Joe Burrow and likely won't do much but carry a clipboard. Still, Siemian has created a nice career for himself in the league as this marks his seventh NFL team.
Eric Tomlinson, who spent his lone year with the Broncos this past season, has joined the Houston Texans. He played in all 17 games for the Broncos last season and caught nine passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Billy Turner, who missed much of last season for the Broncos due to injuries, has signed with the New York Jets. Turner will be reunited with Aaron Rodgers, who he played with during their time in Green Bay.
Earlier this week, Latavius Murray, who many thought would be back in Denver, signed a deal with the Buffalo Bills.