Broncos News: Team cuts two players, former players find new homes
The Denver Broncos trimmed their roster slightly on Monday, moving on from two players. Meanwhile, some former Broncos are coming to terms on deals with other teams.
The Broncos have slowed down in free agency after signing a number of new players last week. Now, the team is evaluating the current roster by trimming a little excess fat.
The Broncos waived cornerback Lamar Jackson on Monday. Though he possesses the same name as the much more famous quarterback, he has yet to find his footing in the league after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2020.
The Broncos signed him to the practice squad last November and brought him up to the active roster toward the end of the year. He ended up suiting up for three games for the team. Apparently, he doesn't fit into the team's future plans.
Also waived was linebacker Wyatt Ray.
The Broncos signed Ray this past December and chose to sign him to a futures deal following the season. Ray, who has played for eight different teams since going undrafted in 2019, played in the final three games for the Broncos this past season but the team apparently had second thoughts on his future in Denver.
Former Broncos get new deals
Drew Lock was part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver last year and though he lost the starting quarterback job to Geno Smith, the Seahawks saw enough in him to bring him back on a one-year deal as the team's backup.
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who reunites with former special teams coach Tom McMahon. In a subsequent move, the Raiders cut ties with Colorado resident Trent Sieg.
Finally, linebacker Malik Reed, who was an underrated star for the Broncos as a pass-rusher, has signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos traded Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers and he had career lows with 25 tackles and just one sack.
He will look to get things going back in the other direction in Miami where he will be back with former Broncos teammate Bradley Chubb. He will also be back with Vic Fangio, now the defensive coordinator in Miami.
That could be a sneaky good signing for the Dolphins.