Broncos News: Free agents that remain unsigned, Phillip Lindsay back in football
Former Denver Broncos Pro-Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay has a new team, his fourth since leaving Denver. On Saturday, Lindsay came to terms with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.
He will look to help a Seattle team that has won five games in a row after an 0-2 start while also showcasing his talents for one more possible run in the NFL.
Lindsay ran for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons for the Broncos before the team decided to bring in Melvin Gordon through free agency. One season later, he was phased out as the team chose to sign Mike Boone.
Lindsay then bounced around the league with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, having short stints with each of them. He played in three games for the Colts last season, one of which was against Denver in a homecoming of sorts for the former star running back.
Lindsay will join a Sea Dragons backfield that includes Darius Bradwell and T.J. Hammonds. His former quarterback at Colorado University, Steven Montez, is also on the team.
Several Broncos free agents remain unsigned
Several players from last year's Broncos roster are still looking for a team in 2023.
Dalton Risner, Guard: Easily the biggest name from last year's team still looking for a deal, Risner is either expecting too much money and the market just isn't there or he's waiting for the deal that best suits him and his family. However, there could be a route for him to return to Denver.
Kareem Jackson, Safety: It's becoming an annual occurrence for Jackson to be looking for his next deal in the league and in each of the previous two offseasons, he has signed a one-year contract to stay in Denver. Will that happen for a third time?
Latavius Murray, Running Back: Many predicted that the 33-year old would be back in Denver after a strong season with the team last year, but the new coaching staff led by Sean Payton opted instead to sign Samaje Perine in free agency.
Ronald Darby, Cornerback: Darby's time in Denver was marred by injuries but he could still have appeal somewhere as a veteran defensive back.
Brett Rypien, Quarterback: The Broncos have Jarrett Stidham a two-year, $10 million deal this offseason to become the backup to Russell Wilson, making Rypien expendable.
Billy Turner, Tom Compton and Cameron Fleming, OL: All three of these veterans remain unsigned but there could be a chance that one of them, likely Fleming, is brought back this coming season for added depth.
Eric Tomlinson, Tight End
Darius Phillips, Cornerback
Marlon Mack, Running Back
Dakota Allen, Linebacker
Lamar Jackson, Cornerback
Jonathan Kongbo, Defensive end