Broncos News: Another former Saints player signs with team, Waitman finds new home
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton continues to bring in small pieces from his former stomping grounds in New Orleans. On Thursday, the team signed running back Tony Jones.
The Broncos have already signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey while also hiring former Saints player Zach Strief as the new offensive line coach. Jones now joins what was a thin backfield and has familiarity with the head coach.
He was given a one-year contract with the Broncos.
Undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020, Jones has always been a fringe roster player in his three seasons in the league with the Saints and Seattle Seahawks. He has 179 career rushing yards and 10 receptions for 59 yards.
At 5-foot-11 and 224 pounds, Jones is not built to carry the load for a team but he could come in on third downs and special teams and help the Broncos out. With only Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine seemingly in front of him, and Williams' Week 1 status up in the air, Jones has a decent shot of making the 53-man roster, at least to begin the season.
The running back position is one the Broncos should still take a look at in the draft. Tyler Badie, Damarea Crockett and Tyreik McAllister rounds out the rest of the current depth chart.
Jones hung on in New Orleans but the Saints, under head coach Dennis Allen, cut him last season. He was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks.
Corliss Waitman signed by Patriots
The Broncos pulled their exclusive rights free agent tender on punter Corliss Waitman earlier this week when they signed Riley Dixon, who punted for the Broncos in 2016 and 2017. Waitman already has a new team, signing with the New England Patriots.
Waitman continues Bill Belichick's obsession with left-footed punters. The Patriots released Jake Bailey, who had been their punter the past four seasons, a couple of weeks ago. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins.
Waitman is currently the only punter on New England's roster, but you can expect them to bring in some competition for him before training camps start in the summer.