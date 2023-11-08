Predominantly Orange
Broncos need to see what they have in these three players before season is over

The Denver Broncos have a lot to accomplish yet this season but evaluating the entire roster is something that can't be forgotten.

By Travis Wakeman

Jul 28, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) reacts towards
Jul 28, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) reacts towards / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler Badie, Denver Broncos
Jan 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (36) carries for a / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Badie, Running Back

Tyler Badie was pretty much penciled in as the Broncos' No. 3 running back heading into the season, but undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin was too good to be denied. With Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine locked into roster spots, that left Badie to be placed on the practice squad.

But the Broncos still could have something in the young runner, who showed some bright spots toward the end of the 2022 season. The team signed him off of the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens and though that was a different coaching staff, he could still be a big player in Sean Payton's offense down the road.

Williams is starting to turn it on for the Broncos and McLaughlin has been one of the most refreshing surprises in the entire league, but Perine has left much to be desired. As the year draws on, if the team needs a spark from another running back, Badie deserves a chance to see the field again in a game that counts.

