Broncos need to see what they have in these three players before season is over
The Denver Broncos have a lot to accomplish yet this season but evaluating the entire roster is something that can't be forgotten.
Tyler Badie, Running Back
Tyler Badie was pretty much penciled in as the Broncos' No. 3 running back heading into the season, but undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin was too good to be denied. With Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine locked into roster spots, that left Badie to be placed on the practice squad.
But the Broncos still could have something in the young runner, who showed some bright spots toward the end of the 2022 season. The team signed him off of the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens and though that was a different coaching staff, he could still be a big player in Sean Payton's offense down the road.
Williams is starting to turn it on for the Broncos and McLaughlin has been one of the most refreshing surprises in the entire league, but Perine has left much to be desired. As the year draws on, if the team needs a spark from another running back, Badie deserves a chance to see the field again in a game that counts.