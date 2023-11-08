Broncos need to see what they have in these three players before season is over
The Denver Broncos have a lot to accomplish yet this season but evaluating the entire roster is something that can't be forgotten.
The Denver Broncos sit at 3-5 and are coming off of their bye week. If they can manage to defeat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, the team will have its sights firmly set on making the playoffs and ending a drought of not participating in the postseason.
But the Broncos have holes on this roster no matter how the rest of this season goes and an eye toward the future is something that cannot escape head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton.
The Broncos have a lot of players on the practice squad or injured reserve that we have yet to see this season or have not seen much from due to injuries. Before the 2023 campaign concludes, the team should get these three players into regular-season action to gauge how much they can be counted on in the future.
PJ Mustipher, Defensive Lineman
PJ Mustipher signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent from Penn State and he had a solid training camp and preseason for the Broncos. He was good enough to make the final 53-man roster, but the Broncos chose to hang onto veteran Mike Purcell instead.
That is understandable due to Purcell's experience, but if the Broncos continue to lose games than Mustipher needs to take his spot on the roster. Purcell has just 10 tackles on the season and has only played on 33 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Mustipher is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound run stuffer who used to go up against Big 10 competition in college. He's a massive space eater who can come in and spell D.J. Jones and help attack the run for the Broncos.
He projects as a player who could make next year's roster following the preseason and the Broncos should start to test that theory now.