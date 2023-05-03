The Denver Broncos need to sign Carson Wentz for 2023
The Denver Broncos should consider signing Carson Wentz as a potential high-ceiling option and someone who might be able to take over after Russell Wilson's time in Denver is up.
I get that the team signed Jarrett Stidham to a two-year deal. I get that Sean Payton has spoken highly of Stidham, but man, Carson Wentz would be an excellent option for the Broncos and would be a potentially rewarding reclamation project for Sean Payton.
He's also still plenty young enough that he could be someone who could take over when the team decided they've had enough of Russell Wilson as the starter. Let's talk about Wentz some more.
Wentz, 31, was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and had a pretty normal rookie season, going 7-9 and throwing 16 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.
He broke out in year two and likely would have been the MVP had he not torn his ACL after going 11-2 in 13 starts. He threw 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
In fact, weirdly enough, Wentz has thrown seven interceptions in four of his seven seasons in the NFL. His 2020 season with the Eagles was the last in a Philly uniform, as he was then shipped to the Indianapolis Colts with Frank Reich for the 2021 season, where he had a bounce-back campaign, throwing 27 touchdowns on just, you guessed it, seven interceptions.
He was then shockingly dumped by the Colts and was traded to the Washington Commanders, where he bottomed out again. Overall, Wentz is 46-45-1 as a starter in the NFL. He's thrown for 22,129 yards, 151 touchdowns, 66 interceptions, and earned a passer rating of 89.3.
We've seen how good and efficient Carson Wentz can be. At his total ceiling, he's a Super Bowl winning QB with top five talent. Unfortunately, his floor is much more impactful than his ceiling, and that's why he isn't starting for a team at the moment.
Sean Payton is a historically good offensive coach who has been able to squeeze legitimate production out of lesser QBs than Carson Wentz. Payton has QB development all across his coaching career.
Most recently, Payton turned Jameis Winston into a 100 passer rating QB before Winston tore his ACL which ended his 2021 season.
What would the harm be for the Denver Broncos to sign Carson Wentz in perhaps a competition for the QB2 spot? I get that the team signed Jarrett Stidham, but I just do not see much potential in him.
Carson Wentz is still young enough and does have quality QB to bank on in the recent past. I think this would be a no-brainer move by Denver.