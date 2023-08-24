Denver Broncos need Randy Gregory to be available
General Manager George Paton made the risky decision to pay Randy Gregory the big money contract over the Denver Broncos former franchise player Von Miller and now Gregory finds himself under some pressure to perform.
The Denver Broncos signed Randy Gregory to a 5-year $70 million dollar deal last off-season creating a firestorm from national fans, media, and members of Broncos Country. It seemed like a foregone conclusion he would be a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but in a quick five-second flip, Gregory became a Bronco. Talent has never been an issue for him. It’s been the off-field issues which are then resolved by the NFL. But it is understandable why Gregory turned to marijuana.
For those who don’t know, Gregory was dealing with anxiety, depression, and mental health problems. Yet, through all that adversity, Gregory was a stat padder in the small sample size of games he played. Despite being available in a small amount of games Gregory has proven to be a force on the field. If you turn the tape on, he is one the biggest players who stands out in both talent and size. Gregory is a rare blend of quickness and strength at edge rusher. He has one of the better get-offs to jump snap counts. In 2023, it is not just the performance that is important, but his availability.
With the emergence of guys like Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, it appears to be a much improved unit with the newest addition Frank Clark and lastly Drew Sanders. Yet, despite the positive improvements you are seeing in camp, it is vital we see Gregory in games for a full season. The Denver Broncos paid Gregory to be the guy in that pass-rush room; therefore he needs to deliver by performing at that same elite level for 17 games. If the Broncos do not get something out of Gregory regularly it will be going down as one of the worst deals in Denver history.
It is frustrating because Randy Gregory is truly a specimen when he is on the field. Baron Browning’s comparison from 2022 of Gregory as a spider monkey is the perfect analogy for a player like Gregory. From afar, Gregory appears less imposing, but up close he is a freak of nature. He looks seven feet tall, with long arms, and he’s strong as an ox. His long arms and quickness were already on display early last season. Denver needs to see more of what happened against Seattle and the first few weeks of the 2022 season.
Against the Seahawks he made that jaw-dropping play forcing a fumble of DK Metcalf on Monday Night Football last year. Gregory was engaged with the right tackle, but after a short pass was delivered to DK by Geno Smith, Gregory disengaged running like The Flash to force the fumble on Metcalf. That play alone is why Gregory can be a game-wrecker for the Denver Broncos and this unknown pass rush.
Denver needs Gregory to be available in 2023 and perform at a high level.