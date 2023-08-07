Denver Broncos need to make free agent splash before it's too late
The free agent market has been active over the last several days, should the
The last several days have seen a slew of free agents sign with new teams, and honestly, the Denver Broncos could have used one or two of them. I think the time is now for them to make a move before it's too late. Perhaps the team is waiting to see how the first preseason game goes, which comes on Friday against the Arizona Cardinals.
The NFL has seen the last wave of free agents find new homes recently, and while there are still some quality names out there, some of these free agents could have fit with the Denver Broncos. In the last several days, all of Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Houston, John Johnson III, Myles Jack, and Zach Cunningham have found new homes.
I think Denver could have easily added a pass-rush boost in the form of Ngakoue or Houston to their roster, but that won't happen this year. And while some may disagree, I think signing John Johnson III, a talented safety who played college football with Justin Simmons, would have been a nice pickup to bolster the safety room, which has a ton of uncertainty outside of Simmons.
It's clear that the free agent market has picked up quite a bit, and I think the Denver Broncos should consider making another move or two before it's too late. With these players finding new homes as preseason inches closer, you'd have to think that other players who are left on the market will be doing the same thing. Denver spent more than any other team in free agency this year, so I don't see how it'd be unrealistic to expect them to make another move.
Adding some depth along the offensive interior is something the Broncos should consider. Trying to sign Dalvin Cook makes a lot of sense. Adding some help along the defensive front could surely be argued in favor of. And even signing another veteran cornerback makes sense. In fact, to the latter point, Sean Payton had even said the team was thinking about signing a veteran CB before rookie CB Riley Moss went down.
At this point, the team is preparing for the Arizona Cardinals this week. Payton said the starters are going to be playing in this game, but he did not specify how many snaps or anything like that. I think what is most likely is that the team assesses how that game goes and looks at any additional injuries suffered before thinking about making another FA move.