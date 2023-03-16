Denver Broncos need to add more to their defensive line
The departure of Dre'Mont Jones hurt, but the departure of DeShawn Williams also reinforces the need for the team to add more along their defensive line. I thought this was a need even if the team had retained Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams.
Now that both Jones and Williams are headed to the NFC, the Broncos still need to add to this position. DJ Jones and Zach Allen are the top two players at this position for Denver, but can anyone else be trusted?
Second-year players Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike could take a step forward in 2023 I suppose, but that's no guarantee.
Denver did field the 10th-best rushing defense in 2022, but former defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero quickly became of the best coordinators in the NFL.
Furthermore, former Denver Broncos' head coach and current defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has never fielded consistent rush defenses during his tenure as a DC and HC in the NFL.
During his four years as the Cardinals' DC, Joseph's units ranked 24th, 22nd, 20th, and 14th in yards allowe
In his lone year as the Miami Dolphins' DC, his unit ranked 30th in yards allowed. During his two seasons as the Denver Broncos' head coach, the team's rushing defenses ranked 5th and 21st.
My main concern is that the team is currently satisfied with the personnel they have in this unit. Outside of Allen and Jones, I'm not so sure the team has enough difference makers at this position, and I think they should add another body to this unit.
One that makes a ton of sense is Shelby Harris, who was a former Bronco and did play under Vance Joseph. Another candidate who makes sense to me is run-stopper extraordinaire A'Shawn Robinson. Sure, it's not all about stopping the run from the interior, but if Denver gets gashed on the ground in 2023, the entire unit will be held back.