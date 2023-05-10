Denver Broncos named landing spot for talented NFC edge rusher
On the Minnesota Vikings' FanSided website, the Denver Broncos were named as a potential landing spot for a talented NFC edge rusher. Nik Edlund proposed that the Broncos make a trade for the Za'Darius Smith, who had put his house in Minnesota up for sale and has previously expressed interest in no longer being a Viking.
At this point, he's still on the roster, but there could be reason to believe that he may not be a Viking for much longer. The Vikes' front office has parted with quite a few veteran players this offseason as new GM and HC Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell form the roster to their liking.
The next big domino to fall appears to be Dalvin Cook, who could be cut. I do think Za'Darius Smith could make some sense on the Broncos for a couple of reasons. Here is Edlund's reasoning for the Broncos being a potential landing spot:
"Their top two edge rushers aren't overly impressive. Baron Browning is entering his third season and has five career sacks. Randy Gregory is a battle-tested veteran, but he has never had more than six sacks in a season. Smith would come in and be the top dog in the edge rusher room and would likely start opposite Gregory. "- Nik Edlund
He isn't wrong in his analysis at all. He continued in saying that the Broncos might be willing to part with a mid-round pick to acquire Smith, who is a three-time Pro Bowler who has double digit sacks in three of his last four seasons.
Smith is a very good EDGE rusher and would be the best in the room if the Broncos were to make a move for him. He's got eight years in the NFL under his belt and is entering his age-31 season, so this isn't a solution for more than a year or two.
However, come November and December, when the weather gets cold and Denver is playing in must-win games to make the postseason, having a deep rotation of pass rushers is one of the best things they could do for themselves.
Should Denver make this move? What if it only cost a fifth-round pick?