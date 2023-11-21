Broncos must address safety position, here are some options
The Denver Broncos are about to be without veteran safety Kareem Jackson again and the team needs to seriously consider signing another player.
Ronnie Harrison
The name Ronnie Harrison is one I have mentioned for the Broncos to consider already this season and he still sits on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts, where the Broncos could sign him off of immediately if they so chose.
Harrison was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Alabama and he has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Colts. At 26 years old, he should still have plenty to offer.
Harrison has played in 39 career games and has 141 tackles to go with four interceptions and 19 pass breakups. He is the youngest player on this list and has also played in enough games to warrant some consideration.
All of these players are better than not making any change at all and they would all cost the Broncos a drop in the bucket to make it happen. In addition, if the team were to sign one of these players and they performed well enough, it might help convince the team to move on from Jackson entirely.