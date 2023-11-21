Broncos must address safety position, here are some options
The Denver Broncos are about to be without veteran safety Kareem Jackson again and the team needs to seriously consider signing another player.
Lamarcus Joyner
Lamarcus Joyner will turn 33 years old next week so he is past his prime by NFL standards, but he also has the experience and no doubt still plenty of athletic ability to join a team at this stage of a season and be ready to contribute.
Joyner was a second-round pick in 2014 and most recently played for the New York Jets just last season. So long as he has kept himself in playing shape, it wouldn't hurt the Broncos at all to bring him in for an individual workout.
Joyner has 478 career tackles, seven interceptions and 39 pass breakups. He played in 14 games last year for the Jets and could certainly add something to a Denver secondary that lacks experience with Jackson out.
The Broncos could bring him along and slowly work him into the rotation but as the year progresses, he could become a dependable option for the team based on his years of service in the league, which includes 110 games played.