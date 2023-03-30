Denver Broncos are much more interesting in 2023
The Denver Broncos are already more interesting in 2023 than they have been in recent years.
The Broncos were in a similar spot to the one they’re in now at this point last off-season but after a tumultuous season, I think it’s safe to say some Broncos fans wanted the team out of the spotlight for a while. Well, that ended quickly after the trade for Sean Payton, and now we await how he tries to fix Russell Wilson and the offense, the culture he tries to build, and if the Broncos will for the first time since I was in high school make the playoffs.
There was a point just a few weeks ago where it looked like the team would be moving on from one if not both of their top two wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. This had Broncos Country -- myself included -- in an uproar as we know what both players are capable of, especially after Jeudy had his breakout season in 2022, and Sutton still performed at a reasonable level. In the AFC weapons are needed going head-to-head with the Chiefs, Bengals, and others so with Coach Payton saying there is no plan to trade these guys Broncos fans can rest knowing the trio of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick will be back in 2023.
Vance Joseph is back with the Denver Broncos
The former Denver Broncos head coach from 2017-2018 returns in 2023, this time as defensive coordinator and while there are some concerns like can he finally scheme up a defense to stop tight ends I think this will be a good move as although the Cardinals weren’t good on defense they also didn’t have much to give Joseph to work with either.
Denver offers loads of potential with the best cornerback and safety in the game alongside solid edge rushers in Baron Browning and Randy Gregory and more potential across the board. Joseph is back because he loved Denver and I think towards the end of his tenure, a lot of Broncos fans had love for him too. Hopefully, this time around he has more success.