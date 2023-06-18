Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records
Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records: Terrell Davis
Career rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns
For the same reason Davis' single-season records will likely never be approached, the same can be said for his career marks of 7,607 yards rushing and 60 touchdowns.
When he broke those records, which were both held by Floyd Little, they had stood for well over 20 years. But within the last 20 years, no Broncos runner has come close to approaching any of Davis' achievements.
Most of that is because teams just don't keep running backs for a decade like they did in the old days and though Davis did all of this in seven seasons, running backs don't even have that kind of a shelf life anymore.
Javonte Williams, who is coming off of a torn ACL that shut down his 2022 season, is the team's active leader in both of these categories with 1,107 career rushing yards and four touchdowns. He would have to be exceptional over the next five years (at least) to get anywhere near Davis. That goes for any other running back that comes down the line, as they will be starting from scratch.