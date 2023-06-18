Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records
Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records: Von Miller
Career sacks
When Simon Fletcher retired as the all-time sacks leader in Broncos history, it took 23 years and one of the best edge rushers the league has ever seen to take him out of that spot.
Von Miller broke Fletcher's team record on this play (video) and would win up with 110.5 career sacks with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.
Miller is the only player in team history with over 100 sacks and, much like with Smith's team records, you can look at the team's active leader to show how far away the top of this mountain is. The active leader in this case is actually an even bigger longshot than Sutton.
That is because the team's active leader in career sacks is Josey Jewell, an inside linebacker, with six.
Sure, a young player like Nik Bonitto could turn into a great pass-rusher and eventually knock Miller off the perch, but it's not at all likely and is closer to impossible.
Miller was the best pass-rusher the team has ever seen and it will take one hell of an effort to ever knock him out of this top spot. Though Miller is still playing in the league, he has and always will consider Denver his home.