Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records
Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records: Rod Smith
Career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns
Rod Smith could stand at the top of this mountain forever as well, though the late Demaryius Thomas made a good push for some of his records.
Smith has the trifecta, holding the all-time career record in Denver for receptions (849), receiving yards (11,389) and touchdowns (68). To put that into perspective, here are the active leaders in each of those categories:
Receptions: Courtland Sutton, 239
Receiving yards: Courtland Sutton, 3,487
Receiving Touchdowns: Courtland Sutton, 14
Courtland Sutton is the active leader in all three carries and it still feels like he's a million miles away from Smith. He would have to stay in Denver for at least another seven or eight seasons and be productive in all of those seasons to threaten Smith.
Smith played his entire career in Denver from 1994-2007, coming up the ranks after being an undrafted free agent. Sutton has battled injuries and his name seems to come up in potential trade talks on a regular basis.
It wouldn't be impossible for a player like Sutton or even Jerry Jeudy to one day catch Smith, but it wouldn't be something I would bet a lot of money on.