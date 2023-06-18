Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records
Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records: John Elway
Career passing yardage and passing touchdowns
Putting John Elway's 51,475 career passing yards are difficult to put into perspective until you look at the rest of the names on the list.
For as good as Manning was in his time here, he threw for a little over 17,000 yards. That is actually the second-most in team history! Only five quarterbacks have ever eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark in Denver and as far as who could ever take Elway out of the top spot, that option is not in sight.
Russell Wilson is the team's current quarterback and since he can't carry over his totals from Seattle, he'll never get there. But even if he could, he would still be more than 10,000 yards behind Elway.
The quarterback who does it would have to spend a lot of time in Denver and after Elway, the quarterback who spent the longest amount of time with the team was Gary Kubiak, his backup.
For the same reason, Elway's 300 career touchdown passes will likely hold up forever. Second on the list is again Manning with 140 and he had 55 of those in one season. Beyond that, the next name up is Craig Morton with 74 touchdown tosses in orange and blue.
Elway will hold these records for a long, long time.