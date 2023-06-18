Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records
Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records: Rick Upchurch
Single-season punt returns for touchdown
Rick Upchurch is not a name you often hear when talking about the Broncos anymore but he certainly made his mark after being selected in the fourth round of the 1975 draft out of Minnesota.
Upchurch was a wide receiver for the team but it was as a return man where he made his biggest impact. In 1976, he returned an incredible four punts for a touchdown, tying a league record set in 1951 that only two players (Devin Hester and Patrick Peterson) have ever been able to match.
Upchurch made four Pro Bowls with the team, which he spent his entire career with, and he was put in the Ring of Fame following his retirement.
Since the year 2000, the Broncos have had a total of 11 punts returned for a touchdown and the team hasn't had a single one of them since Diontae Spencer did it in 2020, so to think that one player did it four times in a season is incredible.
I'm pretty confident in saying that no one will ever break this record.