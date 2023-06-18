Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records
Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records: Terrell Davis
Single-season rushing yards and rushing touchdowns
In 1998, both Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith were still in the league but it was Terrell Davis who was the NFL's best running back.
That season, Terrell Davis cracked the 2,000-yard rushing mark, rushing for 2,008 yards. He also scored 21 touchdowns on the ground, both of which are single-season records in Denver.
His 2,008 rushing yards have only been surpassed by five players in the history of the league but it is easily a Denver record. It is nearly 300 yards better than the second-best season, also held by Davis.
The Broncos haven't even had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay did it in 2019 and the 21 touchdowns Davis posted may be just as unreachable. The Broncos have only had a running back score 10 or more rushing touchdowns in a season 10 times in their history.
With the way the league has gone to a more pass-heavy strategy across the board and the continual devaluing of the running back position, I don't think anyone is ever breaking these records set by TD.