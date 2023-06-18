Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records
The Denver Broncos were established in 1960 and in that time the team has seen some incredible players and performances.
The team has seen many of its greats forever enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and fans have been treated to eight trips to the Super Bowl with three Lombardi Trophies.
Looking back across the team's history, there are several individual records that may never be broken.
Looking across all of these great achievements, here is a list of accolades that may stand the test of time with this organization. How many of these do you remember being a personal witness to?
Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records: Peyton Manning
Single-season passing yardage and passing touchdowns
The first records on this list are not just team records, but when Peyton Manning threw for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns in 2013, he set all-time league records across one season.
The Broncos were an offensive juggernaut that year. After a crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs the year before, the Broncos opened the season against the Ravens and Manning tied an NFL record by throwing seven touchdown passes against them in that game.
He was off to a great start and would throw a lot more that season as the Broncos had what may have been the best offense the NFL has ever seen, scoring a league record 606 points.
The Broncos would conclude that season with a devastating loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII, but Manning's records that year could last for quite some time, at least in team history.
He also did that in 16 regular-season games. Even with the team now playing 17 games a year, these numbers are going to be incredibly difficult to reach.