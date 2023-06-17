Broncos' most interesting bubble players at each position
Broncos most interesting bubble players: Safety- JL Skinner
The Broncos really fortified the safety position by signing Kareem Jackson to another one-year deal this offseason, giving them three terrific options at that spot with Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns.
But depth behind those three players is wide open and the team will likely keep one or two more on the final 53-man roster.
Special teams ace P.J. Locke and second-year player Delarrin Turner-Yell will face competition from sixth-round pick, JL Skinner. If you ask me, Skinner has the highest ceiling of those three players by a pretty wide margin.
The Broncos got great value by getting Skinner in the sixth round and if they chose not to keep him on the final roster, he would become subject to waivers, and available to all 31 other teams, for 24 hours before the Broncos could sign him to their practice squad.
That might be a bit risky.
Will the Broncos make that move and hope he clears waivers or will he just make the 53-man roster outright? He has the talent to do it, we'll see if he can show it as a rookie.