Broncos' most interesting bubble players at each position
Broncos most interesting bubble players: Cornerback- Art Green
At cornerback, the Broncos have a good nucleus of young prospects in Patrick Surtain, Damarri Mathis, K'Waun Williams and Riley Moss, all of whom are going to make the roster. But the team will need another player or two for depth.
Undrafted free agent Art Green could be one of those guys.
Green needs a lot of development as he is weak in run support and can't cover every route all that well. However, his physical traits, namely his size (6-foot-1) and elite speed will give him a chance to earn more time to develop.
There will be a number of players for Green to outperform on the depth chart as the Broncos have a total of 11 cornerbacks on the roster.
Green has better physical traits and athleticism than most all of those guys and for that reason, he will be the most interesting bubble corner to watch. If he can develop into a more complete player through coaching, he could end up becoming a fixture for this team.