Broncos' most interesting bubble players at each position
Broncos most interesting bubble players: Offensive Line- Isaiah Prince
There are a lot of options to pick along the offensive line, but Isaiah Prince is an offensive tackle who could really become a factor for the Broncos if he is able to earn a spot as a swing tackle.
Looking at the offensive line, the only guys who should be considered "locks" to make the final roster are Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz. There is still the matter of what the team will do at center but realistically, that should leave three or four spots for other linemen to claim, depending on how many Payton wants to keep.
The Broncos brought back veteran Cam Fleming and he will likely be considered the No. 1 option to back up either Bolles or McGlinchey. Prince will likely need to leap him in the pecking order to stick around or he'll be looking at a likely spot on the practice squad.