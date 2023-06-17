Broncos' most interesting bubble players at each position
Broncos most interesting bubble players: Running back- Jaleel McLaughlin
Running back has been a position of much speculation for the Broncos this offseason. How will Javonte Williams respond after his season-ending injury last year? What role will Samaje Perine play?
But both of those guys are going to make the team. The other three running backs on the roster — Tony Jones, Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin — would all have to be considered bubble players.
Of those, the diminutive McLaughlin is easily the most interesting.
Undrafted out of Youngstown State, McLaughlin has elite speed and can catch the ball out of the backfield. He could become Payton's Denver version of Darren Sproles, who knows?
Jones has experience and has played for Payton before and Badie seems to be catching the eyes of the coaching staff so McLaughlin may be a practice squad stash this season, but he will definitely be a player to watch this summer.