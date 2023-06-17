Broncos' most interesting bubble players at each position
The Denver Broncos are about six weeks out from the start of training camp ahead of the 2023 season and the full roster has taken shape, setting up some interesting position battles.
The Broncos have made several moves this offseason to shape the team in the vision of new head coach Sean Payton. There is no doubt that these Broncos will look vastly different from the team we saw last season.
There will be many players fighting to make this roster and there are probably fewer players locked into a spot than in years past just because Payton will have a much different outlook than the previous regimes.
At each position, these are the most interesting bubble players to keep an eye on later this summer when camp opens and preseason games begin.
Broncos most interesting bubble players: Quarterback- Ben DiNucci
The Broncos signed Ben DiNucci following a tryout during their first offseason minicamp after a standout season with the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL.
The Broncos have four quarterbacks on the roster. Russell Wilson is the starter and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham has a chance to earn a big role. But DiNucci has a great chance to make this team.
The other quarterback on the roster, Jarrett Guarantano, will face a major uphill climb to make the team. DiNucci, who was once a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, has started an NFL game.
DiNucci was very efficient passing in the XFL this spring and he led the league in both passing yardage and touchdown passes. But he was also sixth in the entire league with 305 yards rushing.
He fits the mold of a third quarterback and with the league passing a new emergency quarterback rule this offseason, he has a great chance to stick around.