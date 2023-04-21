Denver Broncos' Mock Draft: Trades, trades, trades!
In this brand, new Denver Broncos' mock draft, the team makes a ton of trades to net more picks and perhaps even some immediate impact players as well. The 2023 NFL Draft is about one week away, and even though the Denver Broncos do not pick until the third round, they can still be active in working the draft boards to their favor.
We could do a million different Broncos' mock drafts and still not get it right when the real thing starts. In this mock draft, the Broncos are heavy in trading within the draft board to hopefully net immediate impact players and more draft capital.
67th overall pick: Traded to CIN for picks 92, 131, and WR Tyler Boyd
So, I dealt the team's 67th and 139th overall picks for picks 92, 131, and Tyler Boyd, one of the more consistent and sure-handed wide receivers in the NFL. Boyd has one year left on his current contract, so his value won't be super high. He also turns 29 years old late in the 2023 season, but his value is evident.
He has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has been a nice compliment to Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. He's got 841, 828, and 762 yards in the last three seasons, and I think acquiring him in a trade would put the finishing touches on what could be a very deep WR core with Boyd, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Marquez Callaway.
68th overall pick: Traded to CAR for picks 93, 114, and 2024 CAR 3rd rounder
With the 68th overall pick, I traded that and pick 131 for picks 93, 114, and a third-rounder in 2024. I just think this trade could net the team a better return. After all, they are trading away two picks and getting back three picks, so this nets them an additional piece of draft capital. How could George Paton say no to that?
92nd overall pick: Luke Wypler, OC, Ohio State
Not making a selection until the 92nd overall pick and still landing someone who could be a week one starter at center is a nice deal. Wypler should have no issue beating out Lloyd Cushenberry and Kyle Fuller for the starting center job.
He can move in space and is great against the run, but has a bit left to be desired as a pass protector.
93rd overall pick: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
The Broncos bolster their running back core with Devon Achane out of Texas A&M. He's nearly an identical size to former Denver Broncos' great Phillip Lindsay, standing at 5'8" and weighing 188 pounds. He really does excel at quite a few things that Lindsay did during his two peak years in the NFL, so why not make this pick?
108th overall pick: Traded to JAX for picks 121, 185, 202, 208
I traded the 108th and the 2024 7th round pick the Broncos have from the LA Rams for picks 121, 185, 202, and 208. Denver is giving up one pick this year and receiving four picks in return, so they're netting three picks in this trade. Again, why not?
114th overall pick: Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
121st overall pick: Tre Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
185th overall pick: Brenton Cox Jr, EDGE, Florida
195th overall pick: Noah Ruggles, K, Ohio State
202nd overall pick: Max Duggan, QB, TCU
208th overall pick: Dontay Demus Jr, WR, Maryland
In this draft, I made eight player selections, landed Tyler Boyd, and landed a 2024 third-round pick from the Carolina Panthers. To me, this is a great haul. Denver was able to fill some needs with their picks, had a net positive return from trading, and landed an additional pick for next year.