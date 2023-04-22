Denver Broncos mock draft with a trade up scenario in round 2
6th round, 195th pick: Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan
I've been covering the NFL Draft for quite some time, and I thought that I had for sure covered every "directional" Michigan school there was. I had no clue Northern Michigan even had a program, much less a draftable prospect, but the more you read up on and watch Jake Witt, the more you can't help but love his story.
Witt was a college basketball player and tight end turned offensive tackle who has grown to 6-foot-7 and over 300 pounds, and posted a borderline legendary workout at his pro day.
Should the Denver Broncos be doubling up on offensive line with just five picks, especially after trading up? I would argue the answer to that question is yes. Could they perhaps look in different directions with their other picks for the sake of balance? Maybe.
I don't think this draft necessarily requires "balance". The Broncos have to invest in the most talented players, and I think they also have to invest in some of their best position coaches. I love the idea of giving former late-round pick Zach Strief a couple of late-round offensive linemen to develop. I love the idea of giving Christian Parker a talented player like Riley Moss for his defensive backfield.
That logic can apply to taking guys earlier as well.
Keary Colbert, the team's new wide receivers coach, is well-connected to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, a connection that could come into play if the Broncos have a chance to draft wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.
2023 Denver Broncos mock draft (with a trade up) results
1. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
2. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
3. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
4. Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
5. Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan
What is this draft missing? For some, it's going to be the lack of a center that makes this mock draft a "pass". For others, it will be the lack of a running back. The Broncos could try and add more capital in other ways (more player trades?) but I think if they came away with these five players, I would be rather pleased with the draft as a whole.