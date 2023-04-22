Denver Broncos mock draft with a trade up scenario in round 2
5th round, 143rd overall: Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
One of the areas I think we need to see the Denver Broncos address in this draft is depth at the tackle/guard positions, and preferably someone that could do both. If you follow a lot of NFL Draft accounts on Twitter, you've undoubtedly already heard of Old Dominion's diamond in the rough in Nick Saldiveri, a tremendous athlete who played right tackle and right guard in college and projects to be able to play either tackle or guard in the pros.
The Broncos lost a number of key players on the offensive line in 2023 NFL free agency:
- Dalton Risner, OG
- Cam Fleming, OT
- Billy Tuner, OT
- Calvin Anderson, OT
- Graham Glasgow, IOL
Losing that kind of depth at this position group is not ideal even if the line has stunk the last handful of years. Of course, the Broncos made their heftiest free agent investments in tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers, but with one eye on 2024, the Broncos may need a new starting left tackle. I'm not saying Saldiveri can be that, but if he ends up needing to play in 2023 and gets an audition, you might at least consider it.