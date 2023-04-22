Denver Broncos mock draft with a trade up scenario in round 2
5th round, 139th overall: Riley Moss, DB, Iowa
Opinions about Iowa defensive back Riley Moss seem to be scattered all over the place in the days leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. Some simulators have him all the way up in the third-round range, others have him lasting into the 4th round and beyond. I think the Broncos would be more likely to land someone like Moss if they still had a fourth-round pick, but these mock drafts are almost as much about projecting who the Broncos would take as they are about where they would take them, right?
We may be wrong about the round, but not the player, in other words.
At any rate, it's safe to say that Moss would be a fun fit in Vance Joseph's defense. We saw the Broncos target a few former Iowa Hawkeyes while Joseph was still the head coach of the team once upon a time, and they continued to target them in the years after that. Perhaps there's something about the Iowa program the Denver Broncos' scouting department has identified as a good fit for the culture they want to build.
One important thing is that if you are coming out of Iowa, you're typically going to have a lot of time on task against great competition, and you're probably going to have a high RAS score. Riley Moss has both of those things.
Moss can play the outside corner position and I think at the NFL level, he's a starter there and he's going to also impact your special teams units. The Broncos need competition and depth for Damarri Mathis and Moss could bring it in his rookie season.