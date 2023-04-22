Denver Broncos mock draft with a trade up scenario in round 2
3rd round, 68th overall: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
Although there were some definitive statements made about Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton earlier in the offseason, I'm a little less sold as the NFL Draft approaches that the Broncos are definitely not going to trade someone at that position group.
To be clear, I think Jonathan Mingo was also the best player on the board at this pick slot, so I wasn't reaching for a receiver, but if it just so happens that a receiver is the best player on the board...the Denver Broncos shouldn't hesitate.
Let's talk about this position group for a moment. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have been the subject of trade rumors all offseason. Tim Patrick is coming off of an ACL injury and is going to be 30 later this year. KJ Hamler is in the final year of his rookie deal and is recovering from a pectoral injury which could keep him out at the start of the season.
Other than those four guys, the Broncos did bring in former Saints Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, but would their presence prevent the team from drafting a receiver if the right opportunity presents itself? I doubt that. Not everyone is going to be in agreement with the positions targeted in this mock draft, and that could end up being the case in the Broncos' real draft as well.
For the current construction of the team, I think I'd rather the Broncos take a receiver early on than, say, an EDGE prospect, but some people will disagree with that. I think picking as low as they are, the Broncos should be drafting the most talented prospects and Mingo can bring something special to the table in terms of his size, athleticism, downfield blocking abilities, and big-play ability.
Mingo has big, strong hands. He can pluck the ball out of the air and use those mitts to win contested catch situations. In a draft class that is rather thin at receiver, he might be pricing himself well out of this range but if he's there in round three, the Broncos would be wise to grab him.