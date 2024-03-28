Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Team fills most of their needs, including quarterback
The Denver Broncos fill most of their needs in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
203rd Overall - Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Sione Vaki was all over the place in 2023 for Utah, with 37 solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and two passes defended. The Broncos did add Brandon Jones to the safety room in free agency, but both PJ Locke III and Caden Sterns do still have some questions surronding them.
Can Locke build on his promising 2023, and can Sterns simply stay on the field? Adding some insurance at safety can't hurt.
207th Overall - Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
Why not take another tight end? During his college career, Tanner McLachlan caught 79 passes for 984 yards and six touchdowns in 25 games. Picking this late in the NFL Draft, there truly isn't a ton of hope for these guys to make an impact on an NFL roster, but you never know.
2025 ARI 2nd
2025 DET 2nd
During my trading down fun, I was able to get two second-round picks in 2025. The Cardinals and Lions handed over their seconds to the Denver Broncos, which would give Denver three heading into 2025. Those three second-rounders could become insanely valuable if the team wanted to double-dip in the first round or move up to select a blue-chip prospect.