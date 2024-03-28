Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Team fills most of their needs, including quarterback
The Denver Broncos fill most of their needs in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
The Denver Broncos' path back to relevancy can be ignited with a strong 2024 NFL Draft. Would this draft class help the team get back to winning? The NFL Draft is getting closer and closer, and with that comes more mock draft goodness. The Broncos are set to pick 12th overall. However, there could be a major reason for the team to move up or down the draft board.
If they were to move up, selecting QB JJ McCarthy from Michigan could be the pick. If they move down, perhaps the Broncos would rather have QB Bo Nix from Oregon. Heck, maybe the team isn't going to draft a QB in the first round at all. With a glaring need at the position, plus a plethora of other needs, this Broncos mock draft is a very good long-term situation for the team.
35th Overall (via ARI) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
I definitely risked it trading down 23 picks to the 35th overall selection, but it worked. Bo Nix is a very good, almost perfect fit for Sean Payton's offense, so I think he could come in and be a day one starter for the team. Nix has adequate arm strength and can make plays with his legs if needed. He's also had several different offensive coordinators during his time in college, so he's proven to be able to pick up a new offense efficiently.