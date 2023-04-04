Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Staying put and filling holes
The Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft needs to be a good one as they do not have a ton of capital. Let's put together a mock draft for later this month. Historically, Sean Payton has been a part of some very solid draft classes during his time in New Orleans, finding some gems in the middle rounds.
The Broncos should hope they can get some of that magic as Payton is set to enter his first draft as the head coach of the orange and blue.
Coupled with George Paton, the two should be able to put together a very nice draft class with some players that can compete right away.
67th overall: Marvin Mims Jr, WR, Oklahoma
The first pick of the Sean Payton and George Paton era is a speedster at wide receiver, perhaps someone who can actually be a true deep threat at the position for the Broncos. KJ Hamler looks to be a bust and Montrell Washington was a fifth-round pick who struggled a ton during his rookie season.
Mims ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and averaged nearly 20 yards per catch during his career. This pick makes a ton of sense for the Broncos.
68th overall: Joe Tippmann, OC, Wisconsin
Joe Tippman was available when I selected at 68, so I jumped on the chance to take the 6'6" center. I guess one of the only downsides here is that being that he is so tall, perhaps Russell Wilson actually would have a hard time seeing over Tippmann's helmet.
He's a redshirt junior and one of the best interior offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, and I think Tippmann comes in and immediately starts over Lloyd Cushenberry.
108th overall: Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
One of the more electric players this past season in college football was Kendre Miller, a shifty running back out of TCU. Miller is 5'11" and weighs 215 pounds, so he's the exact size of Javonte Williams. Unless Denver makes a move at running back before the draft, picking one in the middle rounds makes a ton of sense until Williams gets fully healthy.
139th overall: Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
The Denver Broncos released Ronald Darby after two seasons in the orange and blue. He tore his ACL towards the beginning of the 2022 season and I do think Denver should consider bringing him back on the cheap.
Even if they were to do that, the Broncos do need another cornerback, and Valentine has a ton of upside and true lockdown ability.
195th overall: Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia
The Broncos lost both Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams in free agency, but they did sign Zach Allen, who is just about as good as Jones. The team also has two second-year players in Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen.
My thinking is that Denver is banking on both of them breaking out a bit in year two, but with only two starting caliber defensive tackles on the roster, Denver needs to add at this position.
With only five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, I do find it hard to believe that George Paton would trade up as he'd have to give away more draft capital to do so. Unless Denver trades a player or two within the next three weeks, Paton staying put might be the best choice.