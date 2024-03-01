Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Sean Payton passing on 1st-round QB
Could the Denver Broncos still find their franchise QB even if it's not in the first round?
144th Overall Pick - Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh
The Denver Broncos have not drafted a tackle in the NFL Draft since Garett Bolles went in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The team needs to bring in a developmental tackle at the very least, and Matt Goncalves from Pitt is going to be the choice here. With the Broncos picking this late in the NFL Draft, they'll likely just hope that these picks can stick on the roster as depth players.
146th Overall Pick: Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Penn State
The Broncos also need some cornerback help. Damarri Mathis was quite poor in year two, and it's clear that the Broncos were hoping for a bigger jump from Mathis after his encouraging rookie season. The Broncos can sign a CB2 in free agency this offseason, but they can also bolster this unit in the NFL Draft as well.
209th Overall Pick: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
There is a huge need for the Denver Broncos off the EDGE, but with them trading down and taking two offensive players with their first two picks, the team won't draft a pass rusher until their last pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There are some interesting players in free agency that could bring some production in the pass rush department if the Broncos were looking for some immediate production there.
2025 GB 2nd
2025 NYG 2nd
Trading down twice was also able to net the Denver Broncos two second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Green Bay Packers feel like a breakout team to me in 2025, so that pick could be lower in the second round, but the New York Giants are a disaster, so Denver could potentially be picking higher in the second round since they own the Giants' pick.