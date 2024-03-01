Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Sean Payton passing on 1st-round QB
Could the Denver Broncos still find their franchise QB even if it's not in the first round?
47th Overall Pick (via NYG): Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The 47th overall pick also comes from the New York Giants, and with that pick, the Broncos draft the best pass-catching tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft in Ja'Tavion Sanders out of Texas. Sanders is probably going somewhere in the middle of the second round, as he is clearly the TE2 behind Brock Bowers, and the Broncos hope that he can bring some legitimate receiving production to this unit.
Greg Dulcich has been a total dud of a draft pick, and Adam Trautman is just a guy. Sanders could add a much-needed wrinkle into the Broncos offense and would also give Michael Penix Jr a nice security blanket on offense to use.
70th Overall Pick (via NYG): Michael Hall Jr, DT, Ohio State
Another pick from the New York Giants! With this one, the Broncos focus on the trenches more with Michael Hall Jr from Ohio State. Here is a blurb on Hall from ian Cummings:
"At 6'2", 295 pounds, Hall is an energized wrecking ball on the interior with phenomenal burst, agility, proportional length, closing speed, and torquing power capacity, and he's flashed the ability to win quickly with violent swims and clubs. "- Ian Cummings
He is a bit undersized, but does seem to possess the explosiveness that the Broncos are desperately needing along the defensive interior. I'd expect the team cuts defensive tackle DJ Jones, as he was not good in 2023 and could bring the Broncos nearly $10 million in cap savings.