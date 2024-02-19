Denver Broncos mock draft: Sean Payton goes all in on offense
6. 145th overall: Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota State
With Lloyd Cushenberry III hitting NFL free agency, we could absolutely see the Denver Broncos throw darts at the center position much earlier than this in the draft.
But GM George Paton said that the team views Alex Forsyth as a starting player at the center position in the NFL, and if that applies to the 2024 season, then the Broncos don't have to reach. Getting a player like Mason McCormick from SDSU here at pick 145 overall could be a steal. Some people have him as a top-100 overall player in the class on the interior offensive line.
Again, this offensive line class is outstanding, and you might be getting some great bang for your buck on Day 3 as a result.
7. 159th overall (from Eagles): Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
One thing the Denver Broncos desperately need more of offensively is YAC machines at the wide receiver position. I think Jerry Jeudy was wasted last year in that regard, but that's not exactly Courtland Sutton's game.
Malik Washington is someone who is really well-liked by the NFL Draft community, and he's got that YAC ability the Broncos so desperately need. The former Northwestern transfer played this past year at Virginia and racked up over 1,300 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.