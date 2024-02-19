Denver Broncos mock draft: Sean Payton goes all in on offense
Sean Payton goes all in on offense in this Denver Broncos mock draft
4. 120th overall (from Steelers): Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
One player we could see the Denver Broncos move on from in the 2024 offseason is wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who is coming off of the best year of his NFL career. The Broncos will have to weigh what they can get for Sutton in a trade from some other team -- in this instance, a 4th and future 5th -- versus what he could bring to the table in 2024 on their roster.
Financially speaking, some money might need to be moved around to facilitate having Sutton back. A team like the Steelers that tried to trade for Allen Robinson last offseason might find better success with a player like Sutton.
With this selection, the Broncos take Cade Stover, a well-rounded tight end prospect out of Ohio State who could provide some upside to a position that has become a major question mark with the lack of clarity on what Greg Dulcich is actually going to bring to the table.
5. 121st overall: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
I can't imagine the Denver Broncos were thrilled with what they got out of the running back position this past season, even though Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Samaje Perine ended up being the top three players on the team in terms of overall touches.
That alone is a pathetic statistic.
Javonte Williams struggled in his first year back from injury, and Samaje Perine added almost nothing in the running game all year. Jaylen Wright has great size (5-11, 215 pounds) and offers three-down abilities.