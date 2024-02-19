Denver Broncos mock draft: Sean Payton goes all in on offense
Sean Payton goes all in on offense in this Denver Broncos mock draft
2. 76th overall: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Let's say the Denver Broncos move on from Russell Wilson this offseason (which everyone expects), but they don't immediately replace him with a 1st-round pick at the position. That wouldn't exactly be the most popular decision the team could make, but if you could put together a nine-pick NFL Draft haul like we're going to try to do here, one that includes Spencer Rattler, is that an alternate option that Broncos Country could get on board with?
Rattler has been hot on the rise this pre-draft process and is someone whose off-field is finally catching up to his overall talent level. And by that I mean, perhaps Rattler is starting to study the game better, play the position from the mental side, as opposed to just playing backyard football out there. I think a QB room of Jarrett Stidham, Sam Darnold, and Spencer Rattler could be interesting with the brain trust the Broncos have on their coaching staff.
3. 83rd overall (from Rams): Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
One player the Denver Broncos might be able to get better value for than anyone really thinks right now is left tackle Garett Bolles, who is coming off of a very good season in 2023. Bolles has one year left on his deal in 2024 with a $16 million base salary. If the Broncos are willing to eat some of that money, I think they could easily get a top-100 pick for someone of Bolles's caliber.
The Los Angeles Rams send the Broncos a 3rd-rounder in this instance, and we see the Broncos get a really intriguing young receiver prospect in Ricky Pearsall, who has connections to Broncos WRs coach Keary Colbert from his time at Florida.
Pearsall is a tough player with after the catch abilities and a creator offensively, something the Broncos desperately need.