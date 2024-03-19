Denver Broncos Mock Draft Roundup: Quarterback is the popular pick
Several recent mock drafts have had the Denver Broncos trading up, down, and staying put for a quarterback.
Lance Zierlein's 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 on NFL.com
Our fourth mock draft in this roundup article features the fourth-different quarterback scenario for the Denver Broncos. In this mock draft, Lance Zierlein has the Broncos trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft with the Chicago Bears ninth overall selection. With this pick, they draft JJ McCarthy from Michigan:
"With Russell Wilson on his way out, the Broncos dive head-first back into the quarterback market by moving up a few spots and grabbing a young signal-caller with plenty of upside for Sean Payton to mold."- Lance Zierlein
JJ McCarthy is young, he just turned 21 years old, so the upside just due to his age is there. McCarthy can truly make all the throws on the field and has an elastic arm. McCarthy seems to be rising up the NFL Draft boards, and I've seen some people go as far as saying that he's the third best QB in this year's draft.
In my opinion, JJ McCarthy is probably the fourth quarterback selected, and with the Minnesota Vikings now holding two first-round picks, they seem to be in striking distance to land McCarthy, so if the Broncos are able to weave their way into the QB, that would be massive.